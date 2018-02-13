Sheriff: Man deserves 'far worse punishment' for dog abuse caught on camera

The abuse was caught on camera (Provided by Sheriff's Office)

The Butler County Sheriff says it is “a shame” that a Hamilton man received only a misdemeanor citation for abusing his dog.

Kristopher Johnson, 21, is accused of beating his pit bull, Zeus, with a thick leash rope, according to the sheriff’s office.

An anonymous citizen recorded the abuse and turned over the footage to authorities. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted the disturbing video on Facebook Tuesday. (WARNING: The video could be troubling to some. It can be viewed in the player above)

Sheriff Richard Jones believes Johnson’s alleged crime should fit the felony statute.

“People like this deserve far worse punishments for their abusive actions. It takes a real weak person to abuse a defenseless animal and it disgusts anyone who is a normal human being,” Jones said.

[Dog rescued from Ohio theft case reunited with owners in Missouri]

The county dog warden removed Zeus from the home.

Johnson will appear at the Hamilton Municipal Court on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.