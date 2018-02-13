Sheriff: Man deserves 'far worse punishment' for dog abuse caught on camera

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.Full Story >
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.Full Story >
There was a crash Tuesday afternoon at a roundabout near Northern Kentucky University.Full Story >
There was a crash Tuesday afternoon at a roundabout near Northern Kentucky University.Full Story >
Trump's budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for steep cuts to America's social safety net and mounting spending on the military.Full Story >
Trump's budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for steep cuts to America's social safety net and mounting spending on the military.Full Story >
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.Full Story >
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.Full Story >