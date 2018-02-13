Kentucky lawmakers hint pension plan could be forthcoming

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican leaders in Kentucky's legislature may be close to unveiling a bill aimed at shoring up state pension systems for government employees and school teachers after weeks of work.

Senate President Robert Stivers said Tuesday he anticipates a pension bill will be presented this week. This year's legislative session reaches its halfway point Wednesday.

Anticipation has been mounting as top Republican lawmakers have pored over actuarial reviews on how much pension proposals would cost taxpayers.

Acting House Speaker David Osborne says it's been a frustrating process that moved more slowly than anticipated. He says lawmakers decided to move cautiously with as much information as possible. He says the goal is to craft a plan that ensures the long-term viability of the public pension systems while also garnering enough votes to pass.

