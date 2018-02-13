Patrol: Teenage driver killed in multiple-vehicle crash

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - State troopers say their preliminary investigation indicates a teen driver's car traveled left of center before striking two vehicles, killing the teen and critically injuring a woman in southwestern Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol's statement says the crash happened Tuesday morning on State Route 48 in Warren County's Clearcreek Township, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The patrol's Lebanon post says 16-year-old Thomas Williamitis, of Oregonia, was traveling northbound and died at the scene. The driver of one of the southbound vehicles was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the other driver had minor injuries.

Troopers say a fourth vehicle was struck by crash debris, but that driver wasn't injured.

The patrol says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash that remains under investigation.

