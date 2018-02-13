Condado Tacos coming to the Banks

Tacos and a margarita from Condado Taco, a Columbus taco restaurant opening at The Banks in Cincinnati (Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)

A build-your-own taco joint is coming to The Banks.

Condado, a Columbus taco restaurant that offers fillings from ghost pepper steak to BBQ jackfruit to sausage gravy and biscuits, will open a restaurant in the Queen City this spring, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Condado has signature tacos, like the Ooey-gooey, the Dutch Dragon and the Bubba Kush. But they also give diners the scope to make their own, with a lot of options for fillings that diners choose by filling in the bubbles on a scantron-style menu.

There are plenty of options for vegetarians, vegans and adventurous eaters, whether it's braised brisket, roasted chicken, or shrimp ceviche or Thai chili tofu. They start at $3.50.

They also have a full bar and lots of options in margarita styles. They offer margarita flights to make choosing easier. Condado serves brunch and stays open late.

They are based in Columbus, where they opened on High Street in 2014. Condado has four locations there and in Pittsburgh. They will open in Cincinnati at 195 E. Freedom Way this spring.