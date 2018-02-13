Murder retrial slated for April; woman says she shot boyfriend in self-defense

Shayna Hubers' murder retrial will head back to court in April.

The start of the trial was pushed this week by Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Zalla. The move will allow her defense to review new evidence, jail phone calls between August 2015 and January 2018.

Hubers was convicted in 2015 of murdering then-boyfriend Ryan Poston after a fight at his Highland Heights apartment. That conviction was thrown out, however, after it was determined a juror was ineligible to serve.

Hubers claims the shooting was in self-defense.

