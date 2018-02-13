Woman shot in face, head at area McDonald's now in fair condition

Zachary Allart did not speak during his arraignment Friday. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

A woman shot in the face and head this past December at an area McDonald's is now listed in fair condition, officials say.

Zachary Allart, 20, was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the double shooting of ex-girlfriend Jayla Frost and manager Denise Higgins inside a Beechmont Avenue McDonald's.

He shot Frost in the face and head and then shot Higgins in the back, court records state.

When deputies responded to the shooting, they found Allart holding a gun to his head and threatening to shoot himself, sheriff's officials have said.

Allart was in a relationship with one of the two victims that had recently ended, a detective said.

Allart stared ahead without emotion, occasionally looking down, during a court appearance after the shooting. The judge set a $2 million bond on each of the two attempted murder charges for a total bond of $4 million.

A sheriff's spokesman said Frost was in grave condition after the incident. This week, a University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokesperson said she is listed in fair condition.

