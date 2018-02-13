Dogs possibly stolen in Adams County now up for adoption

Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.Full Story >
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.Full Story >
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.Full Story >
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.Full Story >
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.Full Story >
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.Full Story >
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.Full Story >
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.Full Story >