Dogs possibly stolen in Adams County now up for adoption

Some of the dogs possibly stolen in Adams County have gone up for adoption.

Authorities couldn't find the owners of all 17 dogs taken from a mobile home in Peebles, according to the Adams County dog warden.

Now, officials are trying to find good homes for the pups. There is a $35 adoption fee and those interested will need to have a driver's license and reference to adopt.

Olivia Yost and Molly Salser are the two who were charged with stealing dogs and then selling them.

Salser was recently sentenced in an Adams County court after she made a deal with the prosecution. She can't speak to Yost or go to the house where the dogs were found.

Yost is still facing charges. She pleaded not guilty in her first court appearance.

