1 hospitalized after College Hill shooting

COLLEGE HILL (FOX19) -

A person has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a shooting in College Hill.

It happened Tuesday evening on the 6200 block of Stella Avenue, near North Bend and Argus.

K-9 officers were out looking for the offender as of 9 p.m.

