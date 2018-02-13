FC Cincy pitches stadium to West End council 1 day after presenting to CPS

FC Cincinnati met Tuesday with members of the West End Community Council to go over plans for a $200 million stadium.

This comes just one day after team president and general manager Jeff Berding spoke in front of the Cincinnati Public Schools' board of education.

Berding made a streamlined pitch for a new stadium behind Taft Information Technology High School.

Berding also brought in a little help to Tuesday's meeting. He was joined by former Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory, a native and self-described part-time resident of the West End.

The public was not allowed to comment Tuesday.

The council says they have a couple of weeks before they have to make any decision on whether they'd like the stadium in their community.

Team officials hope to get news about the MLS expansion bid by the end of March. Oakley and Newport, Ky. are also in play as far as potential soccer-specific stadium sites.

