Literally just a clip of Zac Efron running very fast on the 'Extremely Wicked' set

In khaki pants and a multicolored sweater, Zac Efron took to Main Street in Covington on Tuesday while playing the role of Ted Bundy.

The scene was a re-creation of Bundy escaping from an Aspen, Colo. courthouse.

"Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" will tell the story of Bundy's murders, told from the perspective of his girlfriend.

Lily Collins, Haley Joel Osment, John Malkovich, and Jim Parsons have also been cast in the movie. A release date has not yet been set.

Below you can see a clip of Efron filming Tuesday:

