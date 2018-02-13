Police officer killed in training crash

Darren Weathers, a 25-year-old Detroit Police officer, was killed Tuesday after his vehicle was struck during a training exercise. (Source: WDIV/CNN)

DETROIT (WDIV/CNN) – A police officer was killed in a crash Tuesday while training.

Darren Weathers, a 25-year-old father and military veteran, was known by the name “Lucky” to friends and coworkers.

While conducting a surveillance exercise, another driver crashed into his vehicle, pushing him into a metal structure.

Crews tried to save his life, but it was too late.

"So, it's certainly a dark day,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. “It's a very difficult time for the Detroit Police Department."

Weathers served less than two years with the department.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the crash.

