Man accused of selling gun used to kill police due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge plans to consider bond for a man accused of providing the gun used in the fatal shooting of two Ohio police officers.
Federal prosecutors say Gerald Lawson, of suburban Cleveland, bought the handgun for shooting suspect Quentin Smith last summer.
A criminal complaint filed against Lawson in federal court says Smith gave Lawson the money to buy the gun along with $100 for completing the transaction.
The 30-year-old Lawson is due in federal court on Wednesday where prosecutors are expected to argue against granting him bond.
Court records do not list an attorney for Lawson. He has not yet been required to enter a plea.
As a felon, previously convicted of burglary, Smith was prevented from having a weapon.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jeff Ruby wants to help the families of the fallen Westerville police officers.Full Story >
Jeff Ruby wants to help the families of the fallen Westerville police officers.Full Story >
A woman shot in the face and head at an area McDonald's restaurant is now listed in fair condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday.Full Story >
A woman shot in the face and head at an area McDonald's restaurant is now listed in fair condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday.Full Story >
Grab an umbrella as you head out to Ash Wednesday services or to celebrate Valentine's Day.Full Story >
Grab an umbrella as you head out to Ash Wednesday services or to celebrate Valentine's Day.Full Story >
Cincinnati streetcar stations will be closed at times for at least the next month during minor repairs to the concrete and the ticket vending machines.Full Story >
Cincinnati streetcar stations will be closed at times for at least the next month during minor repairs to the concrete and the ticket vending machines.Full Story >
A man in his 60s is dead after a Tuesday crash near Xavier University's campus, according to Cincinnati police.Full Story >
A man in his 60s is dead after a Tuesday crash near Xavier University's campus, according to Cincinnati police.Full Story >