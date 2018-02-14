Suspect in Chicago police death charged with murder

Finding love is happening more and more often nowadays with the help of technology. Many singles now turn to dating apps and sites to try to find that special someoneFull Story >
Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and it came in the form of kisses and miniature-therapy horses.Full Story >
Mt. Healthy police are looking for two people they say could be suspects in, and possibly victims of, a scam.Full Story >
Thursday will be warm with a high in the low 60s and rain will return with thunder and heavy downpours.Full Story >
The population of the Hamilton County Jail is on the rise. If nothing changes, the sheriff says he may have to start letting people go.Full Story >
The nation's top intelligence officials say the U.S. is seeing signs of Russian meddling in upcoming midterm electionsFull Story >
Mardi Gras season comes to a close with a big New Orleans bashFull Story >
A terrorist who set off small bombs in two states, including a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block has been sentenced to multiple terms of life in in prisonFull Story >
The Senate is off to a slow start in this week's high-stakes immigration debateFull Story >
FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency provided the White House with information twice last year about a top Trump aide who resigned last week after domestic violence allegations from two ex-wivesFull Story >
Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree withFull Story >
Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDSFull Story >
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such traumaFull Story >
