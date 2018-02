A driver was cited with OVI after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole, snapping it and sending wires down across a Delhi Township road overnight, police said.

Gregory Ransick blew .147 on a sobriety test, which is well beyond the Ohio limit of .08, according to police.

Police said they suspected Ransick had been drinking when they responded to a report of a traffic crash in the 5400 block of Delhi Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.

They said they found his vehicle into a utility pole. The impact from the crash snapped the pole, sending wires down across the road.

Delhi Avenue is shut down between Morrvue and Brookforest drives while Duke Energy crews put up a new pole.

