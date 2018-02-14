Louisville store owner sentenced in food stamp scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The former owner of a Louisville specialty food store has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for food stamp fraud.
Elias Estephane was also ordered to pay $545,000 in restitution during sentencing on Tuesday.
Prosecutors said during a November trial that Estephane traded cash for food stamp benefits, generally paying customers 50 cents on the dollar. He was convicted of defrauding a U.S. Department of Agriculture Program on Nov. 9 following a four-day jury trial.
Estephane owned two food stores, called the Meat Store and the Meat Store 2, in Louisville.
The U.S. Attorney in Louisville says in a release the USDA and FBI began investigating the Meat Store's redemption of food stamp benefits because it had a significantly higher level of benefits redemption than similar area stores.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jeff Ruby wants to help the families of the fallen Westerville police officers.Full Story >
Jeff Ruby wants to help the families of the fallen Westerville police officers.Full Story >
A woman shot in the face and head at an area McDonald's restaurant is now listed in fair condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday.Full Story >
A woman shot in the face and head at an area McDonald's restaurant is now listed in fair condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday.Full Story >
Grab an umbrella as you head out to Ash Wednesday services or to celebrate Valentine's Day.Full Story >
Grab an umbrella as you head out to Ash Wednesday services or to celebrate Valentine's Day.Full Story >
Cincinnati streetcar stations will be closed at times for at least the next month during minor repairs to the concrete and the ticket vending machines.Full Story >
Cincinnati streetcar stations will be closed at times for at least the next month during minor repairs to the concrete and the ticket vending machines.Full Story >
A man in his 60s is dead after a Tuesday crash near Xavier University's campus, according to Cincinnati police.Full Story >
A man in his 60s is dead after a Tuesday crash near Xavier University's campus, according to Cincinnati police.Full Story >