Forecasters: More flooding possible in Appalachia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Forecasters are warning that heavy rains could cause more flooding in some areas of Appalachia already hit by rising waters in recent days.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from Wednesday evening through Friday evening for portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia.

The weather service says an approaching storm system has the potential to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain on already-saturated ground, causing flooding along rivers and low-lying areas.

Recent heavy rains caused flooding that prompted emergency declarations in four Kentucky counties, while mudslides occurred in West Virginia and southeast Virginia.

