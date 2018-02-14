Fairfield High student opens food bank for classmates

Love is in the air on this Valentine's Day but there are many forms of it.

A student at Fairfield High School is demonstrating neighborly love this year.

The student has started a food bank inside the school to help fellow students in need.

Students who need food can visit with their guidance counselor and the counselor will provide them with a food bag, so the student doesn't feel embarrassed grabbing food on their own.

Toiletries are also available.

"This program is truly students helping students," said Angie Kenworthy, LoveWorks Committee Chair.

Wednesday, a group called LoveWorks, a community committee designed to encourage others to pay kindness forward, will recognize the student who founded the food bank and provide a sizable donation to the cause.

Love takes many forms on this #valentinesday I'm live at Fairfield H.S. with a story of neighborly love as students have opened a food bank for fellow students in need. Details on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/oLgSYeeH18 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.