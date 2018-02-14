Transit authority finds $7.9 million in surplus cash

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority says it has found $7.9 million in surplus cash, and it plans to use the money to replace its aging bus fleet.
SORTA Chair Kreg Keesee says the money was discovered during a yearlong review of the agency's balance sheets. He says the money was the result of projects that were either under budget or discontinued, as well as strong cash flows.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports SORTA voted Tuesday to add $4.1 million of the surplus to its cash reserves and use the rest to buy about 30 new buses.
Even with the found money, the agency says it is bracing for projected budget shortfalls. SORTA says there could be fare increases and reduced service as soon as next year.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jeff Ruby wants to help the families of the fallen Westerville police officers.Full Story >
Jeff Ruby wants to help the families of the fallen Westerville police officers.Full Story >
A woman shot in the face and head at an area McDonald's restaurant is now listed in fair condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday.Full Story >
A woman shot in the face and head at an area McDonald's restaurant is now listed in fair condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday.Full Story >
Grab an umbrella as you head out to Ash Wednesday services or to celebrate Valentine's Day.Full Story >
Grab an umbrella as you head out to Ash Wednesday services or to celebrate Valentine's Day.Full Story >
Cincinnati streetcar stations will be closed at times for at least the next month during minor repairs to the concrete and the ticket vending machines.Full Story >
Cincinnati streetcar stations will be closed at times for at least the next month during minor repairs to the concrete and the ticket vending machines.Full Story >
A man in his 60s is dead after a Tuesday crash near Xavier University's campus, according to Cincinnati police.Full Story >
A man in his 60s is dead after a Tuesday crash near Xavier University's campus, according to Cincinnati police.Full Story >