Former police chief sentenced to probation

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio police chief who resigned amid accusations of misconduct has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempted unauthorized use of a police database.
Former Akron Chief James Nice was sentenced to one year of probation and lost his certificate to be a state police officer during his sentencing hearing Tuesday.
The 63-year-old New Franklin man resigned last August amid allegations of misconduct related to an investigation into his nephew, allegations of using a racial slur and allegations of having a sexual relationship with a department member.
Nice said after his sentencing hearing that the "false allegations" led to an "unjust end" to his employment. He was named the city's police chief in 2011.
Prosecutors declined comment.
