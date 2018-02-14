Westerville police K-9 to retire, will live with fallen officer's family

A K-9 who lost its partner after a fatal police-involved shooting will be retired from the Westerville Police Department and will live with the fallen officer's family.

Sam the Westerville police K-9 was handled by Officer Eric Joering, one of the cops who was fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call on Saturday.

A photo shared on Facebook by Ohio Going Blue showed K-9 officer Sam off the Westerville Police Department after the incident.

Heartbreaking viral photo shows K-9 of fallen Westerville police officer

The K-9 officer was in the back of Joering's cruiser when he was shot.

Questions were asked regarding Sam's future without his handler. Now, he will reportedly be retired from the police force and will be cared for by Officer Joering's family.

Police say Joering, along with Officer Tony Morelli, were both shot by 30-year-old Quentin Smith. Morelli grew up in Massillon.

