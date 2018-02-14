Westerville police K-9 to retire, will live with fallen officer's family

Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.Full Story >
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.Full Story >
Marc Steiger of Hartlaub CPA Advisory Group talks about new laws and divorce. For more information visit https://hartlaubtax.com/Full Story >
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.Full Story >
