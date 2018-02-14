Perjury charges for jailer result in deputy's 2nd indictment

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky county deputy jailer has been indicted again on charges stemming from inmates' complaints of mistreatment after his former boss was charged with perjury.

The Paducah Sun reports that former McCracken County deputy jailer Ben Green was indicted Friday on 16 counts of official misconduct. Green was first charged in connection with a February 2017 decision to move several inmates from protective custody to general population cells, resulting in altercations between inmates.

In October, a judge dismissed the criminal case without prejudice against Green, based on Jailer Tonya Ray's assertion that the jail didn't have a written policy on inmate classifications. But a Kentucky State Police investigation revealed that the rules were actually in place, and Ray was charged with perjury in December.

Information from: The Paducah Sun, http://www.paducahsun.com

