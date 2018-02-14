Prosecutor: Ring was bringing guns from Ohio to New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a gun trafficking ring was transporting illegal firearms from Ohio to New Jersey.

Officials say the guns, including assault rifles, were sold to criminals in Camden.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewel will announce arrests during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

