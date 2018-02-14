Mattel releasing Dos, sequel to Uno card game

Cards in Dos look similar to Uno's colorful deck, but players use two card piles and a scoring system. (Source: Mattel/CNN)

(CNN) - Mattel is preparing to release a sequel to its popular card game Uno.

The new game is called Dos.

Cards in Dos look similar to Uno's colorful deck, but players use two card piles and a scoring system.

Mattel is also making some updates to appeal to a new generation of players, like a card featuring the hashtag symbol.

The toy manufacturer's stock price has struggled for years, and dipped significantly when Toys R Us slid into bankruptcy.

But the nearly 50-year-old Uno has remained strong, with sales in 2017 up 12 percent from the previous year.

Dos is set to debut next month at Target stores.

