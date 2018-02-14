Chase of stolen school bus in Ohio hits 100 mph

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say speeds hit 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest Ohio.
The Dayton Daily News reports a chase began shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday of a bus stolen from the Twin Valley schools in West Alexandria, about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Dayton.
The chase began in Brookville, northwest of Dayton.
The bus struck a parked car during the chase, which ended in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood.
A suspect was arrested.
