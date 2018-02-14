Police pursuit of stolen Ohio school bus hits 100 mph

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say speeds reached 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest Ohio
The Dayton Daily News reports a chase began shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The bus had been stolen from the Twin Valley schools in West Alexandria, about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Dayton.
The chase began in Brookville, northwest of Dayton. The bus struck a parked car during the chase, which ended in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood.
A suspect was arrested.
