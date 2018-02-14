Ohio man pleads no contest to slaying of woman, 94

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - An 18-year-old Ohio man has pleaded no contest to aggravated murder and attempted rape charges in the 2015 slaying of a 94-year-old neighbor.
The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports Jacob LaRosa entered the plea and was found guilty Tuesday in northeast Ohio's Trumbull County as jury selection for his trial was about to begin.
Authorities say LaRosa in March 2015 beat Maria Belcastro to death with a flashlight at her home in Niles. LaRosa, who was 15 at the time, had just been released from a juvenile detention center. He was arrested after stumbling home covered with blood. Efforts to keep LaRosa's case in Juvenile Court were unsuccessful.
Sentencing is scheduled to begin April 5.
LaRosa's attorney declined to comment Tuesday.
Information from: The Tribune Chronicle, http://www.tribtoday.com
