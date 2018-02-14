Snapchat faces backlash over redesign

Snapchat is getting criticism that the new user interface is difficult to navigate. Hundreds of thousands have signed a petition to change it back.Full Story >
Snapchat is getting criticism that the new user interface is difficult to navigate. Hundreds of thousands have signed a petition to change it back.Full Story >
With an influential top executive out, a CEO who simultaneously heads another company, with a slow response to Russian bots, widespread hate and abuse on the service, some might wonder who's minding the shop at...Full Story >
With an influential top executive out, a CEO who simultaneously heads another company, with a slow response to Russian bots, widespread hate and abuse on the service, some might wonder who's minding the shop at Twitter.Full Story >