Snapchat faces backlash over redesign

Snapchat's new user interface is being criticized by people who say it is difficult to navigate. (Source: Snapchat/CNN)

(CNN) – People are not amused with the Snapchat redesign.

Users are so upset that more than 900,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to help convince Snap, Inc. to change the app back to the way it was before the latest update.

Snapchat is getting criticism that the new user interface is difficult to navigate.

“With the release of the new Snapchat update, many users have found that it has not made the app easier to use, but has in fact made many features more difficult,” the petition says.

Snapchat previously featured content from friends, publishers and celebrities on one page. Now, there's a designated page for publishers and a page for friends.

@Snapchat WE ALL HATE THE NEW UPDATE BRING THE OLD ONE BACK — ?? (@wtrbl) February 14, 2018

A Snapchat spokesperson told CNN: "Updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in."

So far, that's not the case.

@Snapchat y’all taking too long to change this stupid update.. what’s going on?????????? — JFresh (@doctor_smoove) February 14, 2018

The redesigned app was rolled out to 40 million users as of last week, and all its users will have it by the end of this quarter.

The app is most popular with teens and millennials, who are increasingly bolting from Facebook.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.