Remains found in woods ID'd as missing Ohio woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Remains found in a heavily wooded area in northeast Ohio have been identified as those of a missing Youngstown woman.

Youngstown police on Tuesday identified the remains as those of 28-year-old Jaclyn Bluhm, who was reported missing by her family last May.

Police began investigating late last month after the discovery of a skull in Youngstown. More remains were found several days later. A cause of death hasn't been determined.

WKBN-TV reports Bluhm was last seen May 20 and was reported missing four days later when family members couldn't reach her. Her car was found four weeks later on the south side of Youngstown.

