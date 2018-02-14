Jeff Ruby to hold fundraisers for families of slain Westerville officers

Jeff Ruby wants to help the families of the fallen Westerville police officers.

The restaurateur announced Tuesday he is turning over 100 percent of all purchases made March 4 at each of his Jeff Ruby's Steakhouses in Columbus and Cincinnati in Ohio, Louisville in Kentucky and Nashville in Tennessee to a fund set up in the names of the "brave" officers’ families.

“Along with the rest of the nation, we were heartbroken to learn of this tragedy,” Ruby said. “These heroes made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community, basically responding to what they thought was a call for help.”

Ruby and his family have frequently reached out to help the families of fallen law enforcement officers and others.

In 2015, the Ruby leveraged the popularity of their Cincinnati restaurants to collect donations for the young family of Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim, who was gunned down in the line of duty.

They capped the effort with a special prix fixe dinner held in the Kim’s honor where all proceeds went directly to them.

“We’re fortunate to have businesses in communities like Columbus where people like these gentlemen serve with such selflessness,” Ruby said. “We know that our guests and friends in Nashville, Louisville, and Cincinnati will be honored to step up and help support these two great families in Columbus.”

Reservations for the special Sunday Dinners are expected to fill quickly and are available by visiting jeffruby.com or by calling:

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Columbus: 614-686-7800

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Cincinnati: 513-784-1200

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Louisville: 502-584-0102

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Nashville: 615-434-4300

