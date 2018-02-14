Police: Parents say they buried stillborn daughter in Dayton-area yard

Police say parents told them that they buried their stillborn daughter in their Ohio yard after an at-home birth in December.

Riverside police Maj. Adam Colon says remains identified as Addalynn Marie George were discovered Sunday after an anonymous tip about an infant possibly buried in the Dayton suburb.

Colon said Tuesday the mother said the birth was a surprise and both parents expressed "remorse and grief." He says no decision has been made on any charges in what police referred to as an "abuse of corpse" investigation.

Police earlier said they found an infant's body. But the Montgomery County coroner's office hadn't determined Tuesday whether the remains were of a newborn or stillborn infant or a fetus.

Messages were left for police.

