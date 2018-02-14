Virgin Atlantic flight draws heart for Valentine's Day

(RNN) – Love is in the air.

A Virgin Atlantic plane traced a heart in the sky off the coast of southwestern England for Valentine’s Day.

The flight path was recorded by Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service.

?? ?? @VirginAtlantic is drawing a giant heart in the sky to celebrate #ValentinesDay2018 ?? ??



Follow live at https://t.co/g2xxOPgLRK pic.twitter.com/k8PgCkstZP — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 14, 2018

The brand-new Airbus A330 took off from Gatwick Airport, south of London, and made a beeline for the coast.

Near the town of Penzance, the flight veered northwest over the North Atlantic to draw the giant heart. The round trip took about two hours.

The new plane was on a test flight so only crew was on board.

When you conduct a training flight in your recently delivered A330 on #ValentinesDay you draw a heart. That's the rule, right?



See playback of @VirginAtlantic’s ??at https://t.co/em1gPzhr22 pic.twitter.com/yJSZtrsRxv — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.