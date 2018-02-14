Virgin Atlantic flight draws heart for Valentine's Day - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Virgin Atlantic flight draws heart for Valentine's Day

(RNN) – Love is in the air.

A Virgin Atlantic plane traced a heart in the sky off the coast of southwestern England for Valentine’s Day.

The flight path was recorded by Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service.

The brand-new Airbus A330 took off from Gatwick Airport, south of London, and made a beeline for the coast.

Near the town of Penzance, the flight veered northwest over the North Atlantic to draw the giant heart. The round trip took about two hours.

The new plane was on a test flight so only crew was on board.

