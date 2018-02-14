Cincinnati Children's overwhelmed with more than 220K valentines

Patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital were overwhelmed with love Wednesday for Valentine's Day.

The hospital says more than 220,000 valentines arrived for the children in need, some coming from all across the globe.

Patients received electronic valentines from places like Argentina, Iraq, and New Zealand, says Cincinnati Children's. In all, cards came from six continents, 114 countries, and all 50 states.

Nearly 500 patients spent the holiday aware from their friends and fun classroom activities, hospital officials say.

“It’s amazing,” said Carrie Bramlee. Bramlee's 5-year-old son Cohen is an inpatient. “In the hospital, it can feel lonely at times. So it’s incredible to think there are people outside thinking about us and want to spend their time to send a little note to us.”

Participants were able to send their love and well-wishes to the kids through the hospital's website. There, they had three different styles to choose from and the cards were delivered with your first name signed on it.

Hospital officials say the program launched in 2014 as a way for the children to receive valentines while reducing the spread of infection.

Cincinnati Children's says they usually average a few thousand e-cards per year.

Those who would like to spread some love can still do so on the Cincinnati Children's Hospital website.

