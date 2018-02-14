Closing arguments begin in Downtown hit-and-run murder trial

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial for a woman accused of intentionally hitting an 18-year-old with her car in downtown Cincinnati last spring.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said a fight outside of a bar on Walnut Street turned deadly when Briana Benson ran down Maddie Hart, dragging her for 88 feet.

Jurors in Benson’s trial on Tuesday again saw video of the March 26, 2017 incident – this time presented by a defense witness, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video on three different recordings, including a city traffic cam video .

Benson's lawyer said Benson "vehemently denies' that she intentionally killed Madie Hart."

Hart, a St. Ursula Academy graduate and Ohio State University student, died at a hospital four days after the hit-and-run, on March 30.

Benson had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in her system. Hart had alcohol and a trace amount of marijuana. She and her friends had been bar-hopping that night, according to testimony.

Benson turned herself in to Cincinnati police after Deters announced a warrant for her arrest.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday and decide whether Benson is guilty of charges including murder.

