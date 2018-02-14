Ex-HR Director for Forest Park indicted on sex charges

A former Forest Park Director of Human Resources was indicted Wednesday.

Tye Smith is facing two misdemeanor charges of sexual imposition, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters said. If he's convicted, Deters says Smith faces the possibility of 120 days in jail.

Appointed city manager resigns amid sexual misconduct claims

Deters says Smith is charged with having sexual contact with two female interns who worked for him in 2017.

Smith told the interns he was conducting studies on female health and sexuality, Deters said.

Smith was scheduled to be promoted to Forest Park City Manager before the incident was reported to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.

“This guy is a complete creep. I find it very hard to believe that these are his only victims. I ask that anyone else who may have been victimized contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Detective Jack Losekamp" said Deters.

Smith resigned in January, he had worked in various roles for the city for 22 years.

Deters says anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jack Losekamp at 513-851-6000.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.