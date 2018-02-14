7 arrested in 'largest seizure' of meth tied to Mexican drug cartel

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil reported the arrests of seven people and more than 32 pounds of drugs seized as part of a four-month investigation into drug trafficking in Cincinnati tied to the Mexican drug cartel.

In October 2017, agents from the Organized Crime Division received information that multiple individuals were involved in a narcotics distribution network. According to Neil, the individuals traveled to Los Angeles and met with members of a Mexican drug cartel to purchase narcotics to be shipped back to the Tri-State area.

Officials said the shipments were delivered to addresses in Kentucky, Hamilton County and Butler County.

On Feb. 7 and Feb. 9, executed search warrants found 23 pounds of crystal meth ($1 million street value), 9.3 pounds of heroin/fentanyl ($600,000 street value), 1,100 heroin/fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone pills ($31,000 street value), and 12 assorted handguns and assault type weapons.

The sheriff's office said the amount of crystal meth was the largest seizure in the history of the department.

The following individuals were arrested as a result:

Justin McElroy was charged with drug possession and drug trafficking.

Molly Manning was charged with drug possession and drug trafficking.

Robert Howard was charged with drug possession, drug trafficking, weapons under disability, and a misdemeanor domestic violence warrant.

Jeremy Schnur was charged with drug possession, drug trafficking, and conspiracy.

Taylor Finley was charged with drug possession, drug trafficking, and conspiracy.

Wesley Breen drug possession, drug trafficking, and weapons under disability,

Mario Adolfo Rosalles-Garcia was charged with drug possession and drug trafficking.

All but Manning are currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center for arraignment, who is being held in the Bourbon County Jail awaiting extradition.

