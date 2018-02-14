Officer shot in chest, drives himself to hospital

A police officer is recovering after being shot in the chest by a robbery suspect. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HUMBLE, TX (KTRK/CNN) - A police officer is recovering after being shot by a robbery suspect.

Police were called to a home where a person said he was selling a video game console to two men, but they robbed him instead, authorities said.

The caller gave officers a description of the suspects’ car -- a black Chevy Camaro.

When police spotted it, the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase that ended in a crash.

A passenger inside the car was arrested, but the driver ran and then pulled out a gun. He exchanged shots with officers.

One officer was hit in the chest. He drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

A 16-year veteran of the force, the officer’s family said he's doing well.

"'They didn't get me this time,' that's what he keeps saying. 'They didn't get me this time,'" said one family member.

The suspect was hit in the pelvis and is expected to recover.

