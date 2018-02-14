1 dead after Warren County crash, roads closed

One person is dead after a car accident Wednesday in Morrow, Ohio State Patrol confirms.

The OSP Lebanon Post says that another person was transported to Bethesda North Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say one of the cars t-boned the other on State Route 123 and State Route 132 around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Both roads are closed while OSP and the Warren County coroner investigate the scene.

