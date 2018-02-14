Attorney: Man shot by deputy hospitalized in Kentucky

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A man whose lawyer says he was shot by a deputy during a traffic stop now needs a ventilator to breathe at a Kentucky hospital.
Elizabethtown attorney Jeremy Aldridge, who represents the family of 41-year-old Michael Williams, tells The News-Enterprise that Williams is hospitalized after the Friday shooting.
State police have said in a statement a Hardin County sheriff's deputy shot a man while trying to stop a driver who was swerving and speeding, and then drove toward police. Police spokesman Jeff Gregory said he was told names would be released Monday, but they were not. Police have not released any information since Friday.
Aldridge says he is unsure why Williams was shot.
Sheriff John Ward said the deputy has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
