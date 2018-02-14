No charges after gun found in Ohio kindergartener's bag

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio kindergartener found a gun in his backpack accidentally left there by his father and no charges will be filed.
No one was injured in the discovery at a school in Harrison Township in suburban Dayton Tuesday.
The Dayton Daily News reports the student found the loaded gun when opening the bag to take out his homework.
A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office report said the child told his teacher, "Oh, no my dad left his gun in my bag."
The report says the boy's father has a permit to carry a concealed weapon. The boy was allowed to stay in school but won't be in class as the district, Northridge Schools, investigates.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
