Police shoot 2 men during break-in at Ohio farm store

LAKEMORE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two men involved in a break-in at a farm supply store have been shot by police.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the shooting happened early Tuesday after a van backed into a police cruiser in the village of Lakemore, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Akron. The names of the men and their medical conditions haven't been released.
Springfield Township police say an employee at a Tractor Supply Co. store reported hearing a merchandise alarm sound outside the store around 4:45 a.m. and then saw a man loading items into a van. Lakemore and Springfield Township police responded.
Authorities haven't said how many officers opened fire or which department they work for.
The shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
