Ohio city's ex-human resources director facing sex charges

CINCINNATI (AP) - A suburban Cincinnati city's former human resources director has been indicted on charges that he had sexual contact with two female interns who worked for him.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) says 48-year-old Tye Smith told the interns he was conducting studies on health and sexuality issues. He is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Smith could face up to 120 days of jail if convicted on both misdemeanor counts.
Smith had been Forest Park's human resources director for more than a decade. He was appointed to become city manager in January but instead resigned after the sheriff's office investigated allegations made by one of the interns.
No attorney was listed for Smith in court records. Deters on Wednesday urged any other victims to contact police.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Finding love is happening more and more often nowadays with the help of technology. Many singles now turn to dating apps and sites to try to find that special someoneFull Story >
Finding love is happening more and more often nowadays with the help of technology. Many singles now turn to dating apps and sites to try to find that special someoneFull Story >
Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and it came in the form of kisses and miniature-therapy horses.Full Story >
Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and it came in the form of kisses and miniature-therapy horses.Full Story >
Mt. Healthy police are looking for two people they say could be suspects in, and possibly victims of, a scam.Full Story >
Mt. Healthy police are looking for two people they say could be suspects in, and possibly victims of, a scam.Full Story >
Thursday will be warm with a high in the low 60s and rain will return with thunder and heavy downpours.Full Story >
Thursday will be warm with a high in the low 60s and rain will return with thunder and heavy downpours.Full Story >
The population of the Hamilton County Jail is on the rise. If nothing changes, the sheriff says he may have to start letting people go.Full Story >
The population of the Hamilton County Jail is on the rise. If nothing changes, the sheriff says he may have to start letting people go.Full Story >