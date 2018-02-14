Recipes: Baked potato pizza - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipes: Baked potato pizza

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

If you can't decide between potatoes or pizza, why not try both?

Baked Potato Pizza

Ingredients

  • 2 premade large pizza crusts
  • 1 pkg. Bob Evans Sour Cream & Chive Mashed Potatoes
  • 1 cup bacon - cooked and crumbled
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese

  • Time to Table
  • Prep 5 min
  • Cook 10 min
  • Total 15 min
  • Serves 12

Directions

  1. STEP 1- Preheat oven to 450F.
  2. STEP 2- In a large skillet, cook and brown the bacon, crumble into bite sized pieces.
  3. STEP 3- In a bowl, mix together container of mashed potatoes and bacon crumbles.
  4. STEP 4- Place each pizza crust on cookie sheet. Spread half of the mashed potato mixture evenly over each pizza. Top each pizza with cheddar cheese.
  5. STEP 5- Bake 8-10 minutes or until cheese is melted and lightly golden. Cut into wedges and serve.

