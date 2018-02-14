House panel OK's bill aimed at caregivers who steal drugs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill aimed at cracking down on caregivers who steal painkillers from the homes where they're working has been advanced by a Kentucky House committee.

The bill approved by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday would expand the ability of prosecutors to apply the state's exploitation law.

The measure stems from a Hardin County case in which a caregiver was caught stealing painkillers prescribed to a man fighting cancer.

Rep. Jim DuPlessis says because the suspect was hired to care for the man's wife, the exploitation law didn't apply. As a result, he says the caregiver received a less severe punishment.

The bill seeks to remedy such situations by allowing the exploitation law to apply to other vulnerable people in the home.

The legislation is House Bill 110.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.