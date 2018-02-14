17 die in Florida high school shooting

The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.

In the case of an active shooter, there are steps to take to improve your chances of survival.

What to do if there's an active shooter

Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, FL. (Source: CNN)

Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

PARKLAND, FL (RNN) - A gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding at least half a dozen more, the Broward County sheriff said.

"This is a terrible day," Sheriff Scott Israel said. "It's catastrophic."

Suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz is in custody. He was arrested about a mile from the school, the sheriff said.

Cruz used an AR-15 style weapon and had multiple magazines on him. The 19-year-old is a former student at the high school and was expelled for disciplinary reasons.

Twelve of the victims were shot in the school, two were shot outside of the building, one was killed on the road next to the school, Israel said.

Israel said none of the victims will be identified until all of their families have notified.

The victims were a mix of adults and students. Two of those shot died at the hospital.

People were transported to area hospitals. Israel didn't say how many were wounded but did say some were in surgery. First responders helped those fleeing the school in nearby triage areas.

Robert Runcie, Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, said Douglas High will be closed for the remainder of the week. Councilors will be available for students and teachers beginning Thursday morning.

Runcie said the suspect was enrolled at a school in the school system at the time of the shooting.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the state of Florida is prepared to pay for the funerals of all the deceased victims and pay for counseling for all the survivors.

Bondi also said GoFundMe has reached out to her office in an effort to prevent scammers from profiting in the names of the victims.

Broward Health North said it was treating six victims of the shooting. Three were in critical condition and three others were stable.

Parents were attempting to reach some of their children as police and tactical teams swept through the school, going building to building and clearing each room.

"I am sitting here in my car in this traffic jam just like, I wish my car could fly at the moment," said Simone Kuffner, whose son Shawn attends the high school.

As authorities cleared the campus, students, teachers, and staff streamed out with their hands up in single file lines.

Law enforcement and ambulances scrambled to the scene when shots were reported close to dismissal time, before 3 p.m. ET. Students told local media that they heard the fire alarm go off about 10 minutes before school let out.

The students then fled back inside the building as the shooting began, while others ran to nearby businesses.

Lissette Rozenblet told CNN her daughter evacuated to a nearby Walmart along with other students. Some parents said they were scared to call or text their children in case their phones were not on silent, afraid that a noise would alert the gunman to their child's presence.

A freshman at the school who also fled to the Walmart, Geovanni Vilsant, told the Miami Herald he saw at least three bodies on the ground as he fled the first floor of the building where the shooting began.

"There was blood everywhere. They weren't moving," he said.

Another student told CBS News: "I was in the Freshmen building, first floor, And he went up and down the hallway just banging and shooting into the classrooms. He shot through my door and broke the window."

Melissa Falkowski, a teacher at the school, said she managed to put 19 students in a closet when the shooting began, she told CNN.

"We got maybe 15 to 20 steps out of the classroom and we were told we were on 'Code Red' and we ran back inside to the classroom and got them crouched down on the floor," she said, "and then we moved into the closet and we were hidden in the closet."

One student said he's not surprised that Cruz is the alleged shooter.

"Honestly a lot of people were saying that it was going to be him, a lot of kids threw jokes around like that, saying that he was going to be the one to shoot up the school, but it turns out, you know, everyone predicted it. That's crazy," he told Miami's WFOR.

Parkland is a city of about 30,000 people, about 15 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The FBI also is on the scene and investigating.

The agency has established a tip line. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 1-800-Call-FBI (1-800-2255-324).

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a tweet that he is aware of the situation.

“I’ve spoken with Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School,” Scott said. “We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement.”

The last reported shooting at a middle or high school in the U.S. was only a few weeks ago, on Feb. 1, at the Salvador B. Castro Middle School in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.

A 12-year-old girl was arrested on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm on school grounds after a gun she’d brought to school went off, injuring four students.

President Trump issued a statement on Twitter.

The public high school has an enrollment of 3,158 students and serves grades ninth through 12th.

Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that it was a “terrible day” for his state.

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords tweeted that the shooting should "strike fear into all Americans."

