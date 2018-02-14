Proposed new Ohio agency could shift influence on education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Republican state lawmaker has proposed putting Ohio's governor fully in charge of K-12 education.

A bill proposed Wednesday would join Ohio's departments of Education and Higher Education and a state workforce development office as part of a new Department of Learning and Achievement. The governor would appoint its leader.

The propose would leave the mostly-elected state Board of Education, which oversees the Education Department, with some oversight responsibilities but less policy influence.

Rep. Bill Reineke (RY'-nuh-kee), of Tiffin, says his plan could improve accountability and the responsiveness of Ohio's public education system to 21st-century workforce needs.

Some Democrats call the idea a "mega-department of education" that would increase bureaucracy and enable more influence from politics and special interests. Groups representing school officials raised similar concerns.

