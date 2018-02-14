Pension bill won't include mandatory 401-style plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate's top Republican leader says a forthcoming bill to overhaul one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems will not include a mandatory move to a 401(k)-style plan.
Senate President Robert Stivers said the bill, which has yet to be filed, will not require all new hires and employees who reach 27 years of service to move to a 401(k)-style plan. That was the cornerstone of an earlier proposal last year that was endorsed by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
But that proposal prompted fierce opposition from hundreds of thousands of state workers and public school teachers in the first election year after voters gave Republicans full control of the state legislature.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Finding love is happening more and more often nowadays with the help of technology. Many singles now turn to dating apps and sites to try to find that special someoneFull Story >
Finding love is happening more and more often nowadays with the help of technology. Many singles now turn to dating apps and sites to try to find that special someoneFull Story >
Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and it came in the form of kisses and miniature-therapy horses.Full Story >
Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and it came in the form of kisses and miniature-therapy horses.Full Story >
Mt. Healthy police are looking for two people they say could be suspects in, and possibly victims of, a scam.Full Story >
Mt. Healthy police are looking for two people they say could be suspects in, and possibly victims of, a scam.Full Story >
Thursday will be warm with a high in the low 60s and rain will return with thunder and heavy downpours.Full Story >
Thursday will be warm with a high in the low 60s and rain will return with thunder and heavy downpours.Full Story >
The population of the Hamilton County Jail is on the rise. If nothing changes, the sheriff says he may have to start letting people go.Full Story >
The population of the Hamilton County Jail is on the rise. If nothing changes, the sheriff says he may have to start letting people go.Full Story >