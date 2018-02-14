LIVE COVERAGE: Florida officials responding to active shooter at high school

Multiple people are dead, several injured and one in custody in Parkland, Florida school shooting.Full Story >
Multiple people are dead, several injured and one in custody in Parkland, Florida school shooting.Full Story >
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler and a home invasion that injured her mother.Full Story >
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler and a home invasion that injured her mother.Full Story >
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.Full Story >
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.Full Story >
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...Full Story >
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...Full Story >