Woman indicted on animal cruelty charges after 3 dogs found dead in home

A St. Clair Township woman was indicted on multiple animal cruelty charges on Wednesday.

Melissa Damico, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on three felonies of the fifth degree for cruelty to companion animals and four misdemeanors of the first degree for cruelty to companion animals.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden responded to 3700 Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township on Jan. 7 for a welfare check on seven dogs.

Authorities said three dogs were found dead because of neglect and cold weather, and the other four were alive but severely malnourished. Authorities said the owner, 46-year-old Damico, had moved to a new home, abandoning the dogs without food, water, or appropriate shelter from the weather.

Damico was taken to the Butler County Jail. She is free on bond.

