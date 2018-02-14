Accused Kentucky school shooter to be arraigned

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky teenager accused of fatally shooting two classmates and wounding several more is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.
A grand jury met on Tuesday to consider murder and assault charges against the 15-year-old, who has not been named by authorities because he is a minor. The grand jury decides whether the teen will face charges in adult court.
Assistant County Attorney Jason Darnall says the teen will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Darnall says the arraignment is "tentative."
Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed and another 18 people were injured in the shooting at Marshall County High School near the western tip of Kentucky on Jan. 23.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
