Mt. Healthy police looking for pair in bad check deposit scam

Mt. Healthy police are looking for two people they say could be suspects in, and possibly victims of, a scam.

“A lot of times what we find is that one person is scammed and then another person is scammed into doing something to help them scam the original scammer,” Sgt. Greg Nolte said. “Therefore the people that we’re looking for could possibly be victims in and of themselves. We’re not sure yet, that’s why we’re trying to locate them.”

Do you know these two people? Tonight at 10 on @FOX19 find out why the @MthealthyP say they could be both suspects and victims in an on-going investigation. pic.twitter.com/RPeOaUVihA — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) February 15, 2018

Police say the two people pictured above would deposit a bad check into a victim's bank account before withdrawing the same amount of cash from the existing balance. Police know of at least seven such transactions made at two different Tri-State ATMs.

The majority of the withdrawals were made at an ATM in Northside.

“Anytime that somebody is contacting you and you don’t have personal knowledge of who that somebody is, you should never give out any personal identifying information,” Nolte said.

Police say the victim in this case lost a substantial amount of money from her checking account after an online promise of easy cash.

Those with information on this case are asked to contact the Mt. Healthy Police Department or call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.